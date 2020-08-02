Today’s Sound Off is about planning a wedding:

Dear Heloise: My fiance and I want a small, intimate wedding in mid-October. Neither of us has been married (I'm 28, and my fiance is 31), but we feel a large wedding is just not for us. We want an evening ceremony of no more than 70 people. My sister will be my bridesmaid, and we'll have a sit-down dinner afterward at my church, which is 124 years old. It's where my parents and grandparents were married, and holds deep meaning for me.

My future mother-in-law wants a huge affair of nearly 300 people with six bridesmaids, a large band and a morning ceremony! She has offered to chip in for expenses, but that's not the point. This caused a huge argument. What should l do?

— Tracy in Connecticut

Tracy in Connecticut: You and your fiance need to have a serious sit-down chat with his family. Your wedding is a very personal experience, and your in-laws must respect that. Best wishes to both of you.

Dear Readers: Here are new uses for old things:

● Don’t puncture a nice photograph with a tack. Clip the picture with a binder clip, and use that to hang your photo from a tack.

● Use pushpins on a bulletin board to hang jewelry, such as long necklaces and bracelets, to avoid tangles.

● Use a business cardholder to store those extra buttons and thread that come with new clothing.

● Use ice cube trays to store small items such as earrings, buttons or beads.

● Use a desktop organizer to hold bathroom accessories such as brushes, combs, makeup, toothbrushes, etc.

Dear Heloise: I read your column in our local paper, the Bakersfield Californian.

I was getting ready to wash my face before bed and couldn't find my hair band. I took a new pair of knee-high stockings and tied the toe ends in a knot. I wrapped the socks around my head and tied the other end into a bow. It worked perfectly and is now my go-to tool.

— Sandy M., Bakersfield, Calif.

Dear Heloise: Thank you for printing your article on child safety. I urge anyone with a free-standing bookcase in their home or office to bolt it to the wall.

Our daughter was a victim of a very serious accident at a day-care center when a free-standing bookcase fell on her, causing serious damage to her. She still has symptoms from head and eye injuries, and these are permanent. Please print this so parents can read my message. Many thanks.

— C.D. in Connecticut

C.D. in Connecticut: We can’t emphasize enough the importance of making sure that our homes are safe for our active, inquisitive children. This kind of accident happens all too often. I am so sorry this happened to your daughter, and hopefully your heartfelt letter will help prevent this from happening to other families.

