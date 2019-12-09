Dear Readers: We are all rushing about this time of year, but here’s an important reminder: When there are emergency vehicles on the side of the road (for an accident, someone getting a citation, a tow truck, a firetruck, an ambulance, etc.), all states have a “move over” law on the books: You MUST move over one lane and/or slow down to a reasonable speed to keep emergency workers safe. Safety is always a priority, and these workers are vulnerable.

Dear Readers: A mouse pad used to be standard issue with your hand-guided “mouse” and desktop computer. The mouse pad allowed for a smooth ride for the mouse, and it kept the tracking ball of the mouse dirt-, dust- and oil-free.

As with all technology, times have moved ahead. “Optical mice” and even laser-equipped mice can scoot along on all surfaces, and, because the optical and laser components don’t touch the desk and they operate without that tracking ball, very little residue can build up on the device.

However, a mouse pad is still a good idea. It can absorb wear marks from the desk and pick up slight stray hairs and dust particles.

Also, if anyone in the family is a “gamer,” an oversized mouse pad can help with tracking fast movements.

Dear Heloise: I made the mistake of misdialing my doctor's phone number, and I left an extremely detailed message on what I thought was his answering service! Fortunately, the person I actually called was kind and generous. She called me back and told me of my error.

The hint is to be sure you know who you are calling, and maybe not leave confidential info on a phone message.

Hilda in Texas

Dear Readers: Finding the right cheek color and formula can be challenging. This time of year, we can tend to go a bit pale, so a blush to the cheek may be a good idea.

The two most popular formulas are cream/gel and powder. Creams are best for drier skin, and powder formulations work well on normal to oilier skin.

Now, which shade? Fair or light skin can sport a wispy pink, medium and olive skin tones are flattered by peach, and deeper skin can carry a bold rose red shade.

Application? A light hand is best; the color is blendable. For powders, a good brush is a must. Cream or gel blush application can be applied with bare fingertips.

Dear Readers: To unstick a zipper, run a dry bar of soap or a candle along it.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.