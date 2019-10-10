Dear Readers: Today’s Sound Off is about mass transportation.

“Dear Heloise: This country needs more mass transit among cities. We build highways, but the congestion on our roads is becoming serious. Japan, for example, has a mass transit system, elevated above ground, that is not only energy-efficient, it can move a large volume of people at incredible speeds. There’s no stress or hassle over traffic jams, finding a place to park or exorbitant parking fees.

“With the increase in population over the coming years, we’ll need a mass transit system between all major cities, both above ground and below. The best time to look into this type of travel for our country is now.”

Doug W. in Dallas

Dear Readers: Here are some additional uses for clean kitty litter:

● Use clean litter as a deodorizer in the refrigerator.

● For stinky shoes, place a cup or two of clean cat litter in each leg of an old pair of pantyhose, tie a knot and leave it in the shoes overnight.

● Sprinkle it on oil spots in your garage.

● Keep a bag of cat litter in your trunk to sprinkle under tires in winter for added traction on icy surfaces.

Dear Heloise: I work for the police department in a major metropolitan city on the East Coast. Lately, we've been seeing an old scam return to the streets.

Someone will glue money or a cellphone (usually a broken one) onto the sidewalk, then wait for passersby to try to pick up the item. While concentrating on getting the item of value off the sidewalk, a thief will pickpocket the person or pick up the person's shopping bag or purse and run off.

Anonymous, via email

Dear Heloise: I just read your column on how healthy pineapples are. Pineapples also, in times gone by, were used as a symbol of welcome. People would place a pineapple on their front gate or door as a sign of welcome. How wonderful that would be if it was still used as a welcoming gesture.

Jennifer E. in North Carolina

Dear Heloise: Your recent recipe for Baked Hawaiian Chicken sounded delicious, but do you pour the leftover pineapple juice around the chicken, and do you cover the chicken with foil to bake?

Margery T., via email

Margery T.: Yes, go ahead and pour the juice over the chicken, if you’d like, and no, there is no need to cover with foil.

Dear Heloise: There is an easy way to get rid of corn silk. Before cooking corn on the cob, grab a dampened paper towel and brush downward on the ear of corn. Repeat until all the corn silk is gone.

Janet W., Idaho Falls, Idaho

