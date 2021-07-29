Connie S.: I know it’s hard to let go of things, and reorganizing a closet seems monumental, but try this: Take a section of your closet and remove all the hanging items. Lay them on your bed and ask yourself, “Do I wear this often or never?” The “nevers” go in a pile to either be tossed out or given away. And be honest with yourself. Do each section like this. Next, hang all the dresses together, all the slacks together, long-sleeve tops together and short or sleeveless tops together, and so on. Do the same with your shoes and purses. Be ruthless in your editing. Before you know it, you’ll have a beautiful, well-organized closet.