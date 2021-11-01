Gene S.: A microwave filter is easy enough to clean. First, remove the filter. It’s usually found on the bottom or the back of the microwave. Fill a sink or large bowl with warm, soapy water and place the filter in the water. Let it soak for 10 to 15 minutes; turn it over and let it soak for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove it from the water and run it under the tap to rinse it. Dry it with a towel or, better yet, let it air-dry before putting it back in the microwave.