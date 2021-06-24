Most of the people in our neighborhood have taken in a kitten or two and care for them, but this is not the solution to this problem. I spoke to them and asked them to spay their cat, even offering to pay for it, but was turned down. They just turn these kittens loose to roam the neighborhood. We don't have a homeowner's association, and the police won't do anything. Have you got any hints on how to get these folks to spay their cat?