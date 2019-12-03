Dear Readers: This time of year is busy and bustling for many — parties, plans, packages and performances. But for others, there’s immense loneliness: no hugs, hand-holding or happiness.

A study from Harvard University states that loneliness affects 25 percent to 60 percent of senior citizens and puts millions of Americans at risk of damaging their health! Loneliness can be as bad for folks as smoking 15 cigarettes a day, the study says, and it can shorten your life by up to eight years.

The factors that can lead to isolation and loneliness? Being homebound, loss of mobility, no transportation, death of a spouse and even hearing loss, among others.

What are some solutions? Sharing a meal, taking a walk with a senior once a week or a phone call. AARP has put together a choir program in some areas that gets folks together with their peers to sing! For more information, check out Connect2Affect.org.

We have the ability to brighten up the holidays for a lonely senior. Let’s do it!

Dear Heloise: An effective way to clean sink disposals is to put a cone-shaped toilet bowl brush into the opening and fit it under the rubber splash. A twirl of the brush will loosen the foul-smelling deposits and leave the disposal clean.

Pat J. in San Antonio

Dear Heloise: Is it me, or do others have this problem: My T-shirt tops made of cotton and cotton blended with spandex have small tears/holes in the front where my zipper placket and button are.

I'm not overweight, but I must rub against counters, etc., where the zipper hits and causes this. This sometimes happens after only a few washings. Are the fabrics just not made well today? I've heard our clothes are becoming disposable. This is true of these items.

I enjoy your column in the Villages Daily Sun, as well as your mother's for years.

Pam in Florida

Pam in Florida: Since the holes appear in the same area of the T-shirts, they are probably caused by rubbing against a belt, zipper or button. Readers, is anyone else having this problem?

Dear Heloise: I just had a major surgery. I was glad I'd thought to change my sheets the morning before going to the hospital, as it was a week before I could stand well enough to do it. One less thing to worry about that first week!

Connie T., Creston, Iowa

Connie T.: It’s smart to plan ahead. Here’s to a speedy recovery!

Dear Heloise: Just some friendly holiday reminders:

● Do not burn wrapping paper in your fireplace. It burns rapidly, but it can give off dangerous fumes because of the chemicals used in the manufacturing process.

● Keep ribbon away from young children and animals. It's a serious choking hazard that could result in a trip to the emergency room or the vet's office.

● Last of all, please do not put real candles on a Christmas tree, and don't leave candles burning when you leave the house.

A Firefighter in St. Louis.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.