— Elaine V., Ocala, Fla.

Dear Heloise: I went to a "dressy" afternoon tea recently, and instead of buying a whole new outfit, I took a pretty cream-colored cardigan I own, removed the plastic buttons and sewed on some sparkling buttons instead. I had an ivory colored silk flower that I pinned at the neckline and wore it with a navy blue pencil skirt, navy heels, (both of which I had in my closet) and some sparkling earrings. I got so many compliments on my outfit that afternoon. I think sometimes we just need to reevaluate what we have and figure out how to dress it up with a simple, inexpensive makeover.

— Kay S., Rutland, Vt.

Dear Heloise: I've worked as a plus-size model for the past six years, and I've seen how dressing can help flatter a full-figured woman. Here are a few hints:

● Stay away from oversize clothing or anything that looks like a tent.

● Wear the right undergarments that smooth out lines and support your figure.

● Wear heels rather than flats with your skirts and dresses.

● You don't have to wear dark colors. Use the same color top and bottom to achieve a slimmer look. Hem lines at the knee or a little lower.

● DON'T wear tight clothing. It will only make you look larger. No large prints below the waist.

● DON'T forget your makeup. Accentuate your eyes or lips or your hair using current trends.

— Ashley G., Dallas

Dear Heloise: I love reading your column and have found a number of ideas very useful. Now I have a hint for you.

I buy ice cream cones with the flat bottoms and fill them with potting soil. I take seedlings and plant them in each cone to get them started. When it warms up outside, I plant the seedlings, cone and all, in my garden. The cone provides a little food for the plants, and it makes planting simple and fairly clean.

— Ruby J., Donora, Pa.

Dear Heloise: I hated running back and forth from the house to the detached garage when unloading groceries. Then one day I saw a little red wagon at a garage sale and got an idea. I bought the wagon, and now I load it up with all sorts of items when I've been shopping. No more four and five trips out to the car to get things!

— Ellen A, Fort Wayne, Ind.

