Talk to your veterinarian about whether you dog can be shaved.
Dear Heloise: This is our pride and joy, Benny. He is a 2-year-old miniature longhair dachshund. His favorite hobbies are riding on the golf cart and chasing squirrels up trees.
My husband and I are Elton John fans, so we named Benny after his hit song "Bennie and the Jets."
— Becky F., in Pass Christian, Miss.
Readers, would you like to see Benny and our other Pet Pals? Visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”
Do you have a funny and furry friend to share? Email a picture and description to Heloise@Heloise.com.
Dear Heloise: Why does your dog want to sleep next to you? Instinct, mostly. From birth, puppies cuddle with their littermates to create a comfortable feeling of warmth. When your dog sleeps next to you, it is trying to re-create that feeling.
Dogs derive comfort and safety from your presence; they want to sleep next to you. They want to show you that they love you and that they have accepted you as a member of the pack.
— C.L. in Pennsylvania
Dear Heloise: To make a cool vase, I use a glass vase or jar from the dollar store. I mix acrylic paint with a pinch or two of baking soda.
This gives the paint a chalklike consistency. And every brushstroke is visible. It looks like a high-end vase costing much more!
— Alyssa W. in Florida
Alyssa W. in Florida: Baking soda is a workhorse in the home and is safe for art projects, too! Nontoxic, safe, cheap and readily available, I keep boxes on hand. I’ve compiled a collection of my favorite baking soda hints, hacks, recipes and helps into a handy pamphlet.
Would you like to receive one? It’s easy. Visit Heloise.com to order, or send a long, stamped (75 cents) envelope along with $5 to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Look for large boxes of baking soda in the laundry aisle for even more savings.
Dear Heloise: I apply mascara in a three-stage process. First stage: I whisk the mascara on my lashes out toward my ear. Second stage: Wriggle the wand at the base of the lash and then extend upward. Third stage: Inward, toward the nose. This will create a beautiful, wide-open, fanned and fresh look.
— Terri E. in Ohio
Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.
2021, King Features Syndicate