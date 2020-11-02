The website shows cards and letters that have been sent. Some people use colored markers or stickers to create cards on a plain folded sheet of copier paper. Others are much more fancy. I have also found a use for all the postcards I've collected! This is a good cause to get the kids or grandkids involved with.

— Kathy, via email

Dear Heloise: While thinking of my grandson who in two years or so will be losing his baby teeth, the idea of a state quarter came to mind. I thought how fun would that be to collect all the state quarters for him and then he would end up with a collection!

— Vivian H., via email

Vivian H.: What a great way for your grandson to learn about our 50 states. You can purchase a state quarter collection book to display them and encourage him to be a coin collector.

Dear Heloise: I sometimes see the word "tonne" used referring to measurement. What does it mean?

---A reader, via email

Reader: Great question. In the United States, a ton is, of course, 2,000 pounds. Outside of the United States, a tonne is another way of saying metric ton, which is 1,000 kilograms or 2,204.6 pounds. A metric ton is sometimes written as “tonne,” typically seen in reference to objects outside of the United States.

Dear Heloise: I regularly read your column in The Washington Post, and I have a hint for people with picky felines.

My cats are on restricted diets and don't always enjoy their food. Using a tasty food topper often solved this problem, and I'd been using easily crushed, dried salmon bits for this until the manufacturer discontinued the product.

There are packaged toppings, but they're very expensive. I tried some other treats, but they're typically hard and difficult to grind with arthritic hands. Using a food processor seemed a bit much, so I bought a small, inexpensive electric coffee grinder to dedicate to this job. It works like a charm!

— R.K. in Maine

