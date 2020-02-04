Dear Readers: Have you received a “one-ring” call? Whatever you do, do not try to redial that telephone number. Why? According to the Federal Communications Commission, you could find yourself with a huge telephone bill amounting to hundreds of dollars.

The person you call back will keep you on the line as long as possible. Scammers will often call back several times in an attempt to have you call them back. They might say that you’ve won a prize or that a family member has a message to relay. It’s all a lie. Those calls are costing you between $3-$7 per minute. So how do you protect yourself?

● If you don’t recognize the phone number, don’t answer the call.

● These callers may even use a local area code, but if it’s an unknown phone number, don’t answer.

● If you never make international calls, ask your phone company to block outgoing international calls on your line (scammers sometimes use international numbers).

● Be sure to check your phone bill every month!

If you have been a victim of this scam, please register your experience online at Fraud.org.

Dear Heloise: If you are traveling with a service dog, please contact your airline carrier as soon as you can to find out what documentation you need to show at the airport. Please be patient and polite to airline staff as they screen your dog for security reasons. Most airlines require that your service animal use the space at your feet. For additional questions, call 855-787-2227.

Herbert in Michigan

Dear Readers: We received many replies about what to do with old wedding dresses. The letters centered around reworking the material and trim to give the garment a new life. Here are a few of them.

Carolyn Ann: “How about making christening outfits that could be used throughout the years for a first born, grandchildren, etc.?”

Linda R.: “A group of us here in St. Louis gather wedding gowns, clean them and make gowns for the neonatal intensive care units at local hospitals. These are given to families who need something in which to bury an infant.”

Susan C.: “I belong to a woman’s organization that collects pre-owned wedding gowns and reworks them into wedding gowns for brides who can’t afford to buy a beautiful dress for their big day.”

Doris D.: “I took my wedding dress and made beautiful satin pillows for my four daughters’ weddings. Their wedding rings were carried to the altar on those satin pillows, and each daughter has carefully saved her pillow for her children.”

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.