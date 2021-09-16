Dear Heloise: When packing items for disaster relief donation, please put clothing in waterproof, sealed bags or sealed bags inside of boxes. Volunteers will be handling these donations in not always ideal conditions. Put items in a sealed bag and then test drop it. Imagine that a volunteer will be putting this onto a truck, in the rain. Will the packing hold up under these conditions? Put a label on the box or bag, and then put clear packing tape over the label. If you use contractor bags, you can twist the top and knot it. Be sure to label the outside with tape about the contents. Thank you!