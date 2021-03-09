— Theresa V., Houlton, Maine

Dear Heloise: I recently was at a neighbor's house for dinner, and she served the best rice I've ever tasted. She said it came from Heloise! It was your Southwestern Veggie Rice recipe. Would you reprint that recipe? I've got company coming in April, and I'd love to serve that dish for them.

— Rita D., Parksville, S.C.

Rita D.: This is one of my all time favorite rice recipes. You’ll need:

3 tablespoon salad oil

1 large onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced or pressed

1½ cups rice

2 cups boiling water

2 chicken bouillon cubes

⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper

10 ounces frozen or canned peas and carrots, thawed

1½ cups peeled, seeded chopped tomatoes

Salt (season to taste)

Cook oil uncovered for 2 minutes on high in a 3-quart, microwave-safe casserole dish. Add onion, garlic and rice. Cook uncovered on high for 3 minutes until onion is limp and rice is opaque. Stir once.

Dissolve cayenne and bouillon cubes in boiling water. Add to rice mixture, cover tightly and cook on high for 4 to 7 minutes, or until liquid begins to boil. Reduce power to medium, and cook for 10 to 12 minutes or until most of the liquid is absorbed and rice is tender. Let stand covered for 5 minutes. Don’t peek! Let it set to absorb the moisture. At the end of the standing time, stir in peas, carrots and tomatoes, and salt, if needed.

If you like a little taste of the Southwest, you’ll love my pamphlet “Heloise’s Main Dishes and More.” To get a copy, just go to www.Heloise.com, or send $3, along with a stamped (75 cents), self-addressed envelope to: Main Dishes, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Treat your family and friends to some new dishes they’ll love!

Dear Heloise: Want to keep mold from forming on cheese? Take a square of foil and lay flat. On top of that place a square of plastic wrap, then place the cheese on the plastic wrap and wrap tightly in this two-ply wrap, and you'll keep your cheese in good condition for a long time. These two coverings work better together than individually to keep cheese fresh for weeks.

— Roger H., Hanover, N.H.

Dear Heloise: My friends and I love to play cards and get together frequently for a few games. It seems like we were always throwing away a deck of cards because they got grimy from constant handling and use.

Then I discovered a way to clean the cards. I put the cards in a plastic bag with a scoop or two of cornstarch or baking soda. I closed the bag and shook it for a couple of minutes, removed the cards and wiped them down. The grime was gone!

— Karen C., Mishawaka, Ind.

