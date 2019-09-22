Dear Readers: A study from AARP shows that seniors would prefer to stay at home instead of going into a nursing home or an assisted living facility. Remaining at home is sometimes called “aging in place.” However, some safety modifications to the home may be necessary, including the following:

● Slip-resistant flooring, shower and tub.

● A shower and bath that is accessible (easy to get in and out of).

● Widening the doorways to allow for a wheelchair, if necessary.

● Easy-grip door handles — lever style instead of a doorknob.

Staying at home can help seniors be closer to the family and continue the lifestyle and routine to which they’ve grown accustomed. Decide with your senior family member what is best for him or her.

Dear Heloise: Those antibacterial disposable wipes are actually quite strong. I rinse and reuse them. Some have a coarse texture and are good for scrubbing the sink and tub.

Mary R. in Indiana

Dear Heloise: I know my neighbors are out of town when they don't put out their trash/recycle cans on trash day and their vehicles don't move.

When I go out of town, I have a neighbor put trash/recycle cans in front of my house and park a vehicle in front of my house occasionally.

Mary H., via email

Dear Heloise: To remove an adhesive strip that's really stuck on, I rub a drop of baby oil on it. The strip comes right off.

Tina D. in Oklahoma

Dear Heloise: I know you've had hints about cleaning cast-iron cookware. However, I just received a new cast-iron pan from my mother-in-law, and she said I need to "season" it first. What do I need to do?

Marie, via email

Marie: Let’s go step by step with a new cast-iron piece:

1. Wash with hot, soapy water, and dry thoroughly.

2. Rub the interior and exterior of the pan with a towel saturated with vegetable oil.

3. Heat in the oven, upside down, on a foil-covered baking sheet at 350 degrees for one hour. Cut the heat off and let the pan cool in place. That’s it!

Never wash a seasoned pan with detergent — you want the patina (coating) to build up. Rub the cast-iron pan with salt to clean it.

