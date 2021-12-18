Dear Readers: Keep important information and records in one spot in your home or in clearly labeled files online. Organize it in a way that works for you. Make sure it’s also easily accessible in case of an emergency. And be certain that family members know where the info is kept. Here’s what to do: Make photocopies or scan all key home documents and store them in your designated area, either on your computer, in the cloud or in your home. Also, if you have videos or photos of antiques and valuables for insurance purposes, duplicate them. Keep them with your other important data.