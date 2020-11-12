There is no way we can stay ahead of future energy problems unless we start now to invest in developing alternate energy sources. I'd rather see my tax dollars spent on energy resource development than on a war with another country. We owe it to our children to give them a world with cleaner air and water.

— Sarah J., Erie, Pa.

Sarah J.: Thanks for the reminder. We, my husband and I, put up solar panels over 30 years ago.

Dear Heloise: My mailbox is full everyday with charities soliciting donations. I'm on a fixed income and do not want or need the note cards, address labels, etc., that are sent. I've tried writing and requesting that they stop sending requests for money, but to no avail. Now they are sending me checks for $2.50. I send them back. Can you help me?

— Mamie F., San Antonio, Texas

Mamie F.: The Better Business Bureau recommends the following: First, discard all this junk mail. Write or call the charity in question and tell them to remove your name from their mailing list.

If you get anymore appeals for funds, write “Return to Sender” on the envelope in big letters and put that in a mailbox. If you are sent a check, do not sign it. Tear them up and throw them away. Some of the persistent “charities” are scams.

Dear Heloise: I always had trouble remembering which cholesterol was good or bad. A nurse at the hospital told me they call them healthy (HDL) and lousy (LDL).

— Alda S., Omaha

Dear Heloise: Is there any way to color table salt so you can see it being applied?

— Harold P., Waco, Tex.

Harold P.: Sure is! You’ll need three things: salt, food coloring and a small plastic bag.

1. Put the salt (as much as you want) in the plastic bag.

2. Add about three to six drops of food coloring to the bag (more if you want the salt darker).

3. Press out as much air as you possibly can and then secure the plastic bag closed.

4. Knead the salt and coloring until the color is blended and even.

Dear Readers: Have you checked out my website at Heloise.com? You’ll find answers to some of your questions and many interesting subjects to read about and new things to learn.

