Parents need to have discussions with their children about the future and the need to prepare for it by getting an education, having goals and taking a positive outlook on life. In short, parents need to get involved with their child’s life in positive ways that reaffirm future goals and help dispel the frightened feelings they have about the future.

— A teacher & reader in Bayonne, N.J.

Dear Readers: New uses for antique photographs:

● Frame and display in a collection on a wall or a table.

● Scan into your computer and use as a screen saver.

● Place on a desk in a nice order and place a sheet of glass on top to protect the old photos.

● Display a special collection of family wedding photos or baby pictures.

Dear Heloise: Over the holidays I got candle wax on a favorite tablecloth. I have no idea how to get this out without ruining the fabric. Help!

— JoAnne D., Hollywood, Fla.

JoAnne D.: Put the tablecloth in the freezer for a couple of days to harden and dry out the candle wax, then carefully scrape the wax off with a dull knife. Place paper towels on both sides of the wax stain and heat up your iron on a warm setting, but not too hot! Press over the stain to absorb the wax. Keep moving the paper towels to absorb the stain on each area. Launder as usual.

Dear Heloise: People often think they need new things for their home, but buying secondhand can often be a much better deal. I browse estate sales and yard sales to find items I can refurbish. Sometimes I keep them, and sometimes I sell them for a nice profit. And if you must buy "new," look for the outlets. A number of stores have outlets where you can pick up beautiful things for as much as 50 percent off retail. Use coupons whenever possible, but skip the protection plans. If you buy a new item, there should be no need for added protection! Be a wise shopper and save money.

— Gloria W., Shawnee, Okla.

Dear Heloise: I see so many people with a face mask covering their mouth but not their nose. The only correct way to wear a mask is to cover your nose and mouth — both! Otherwise there is no point to wearing a mask at all.

— Carmen P., Eagle Pass, Tex.

