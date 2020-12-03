One of the best ways to alert you to electrical fires is a smoke alarm. Where? In every bedroom, outside every sleeping area, and one on every floor of your home.

Replace batteries in the smoke alarms once per year, and replace the actual smoke alarm unit every 10 years. Sensors can wear out.

P.S. A home inspection of your electrical system may be in order. Keep low-use appliances unplugged when you’re not using them.

Dear Heloise: I have a lot of Christmas cards to send out each year, and instead of licking the flaps on the envelopes, I moisten a cotton swab and use it — it works great.

— Tom, Williamstown, West Virginia

Dear Heloise: For any businesses and companies that may have excess wooden pallets, these are helpful to the homeless community. As sad as it is, many people do not have a warm, dry place to sleep. The pallets are elevated a bit off the ground, which can provide a measure of comfort.

— Bill Y. in Florida

Dear Heloise: A lot of times, eggs in recipes serve as the moisture and the binding ingredient. I just realized this!

— Emily R. in Ohio

Dear Readers: A plastic brick. What is it? Sometimes called an ecobrick, a plastic brick is a clean, dry plastic bottle that is stuffed solidly with clean and dry plastics, compacted with a bamboo or other thin, strong stick.

It’s designed to keep plastics sequestered (kept out and away) from landfills, the beach, the oceans, etc., and to keep the plastics from degrading into dangerous toxins or ingested.

Plastic bricks are being used in modular furniture, toys, gardens and mulching plots.

Do some research on ecobricks. They are one step in helping the environment.

Dear Heloise: My wife and I are in our late 70s, and when asked what we would like as gifts, we stress edibles and drinkables. We have enough neckties and scarves.

Also, we are not as mobile as we used to be, and the effort of driving many miles, particularly at night on unfamiliar streets or highways, can make for a stressful outing.

— Linda and Russ in Virginia

Dear Heloise: Winter is here, and while snow falls on the street, my vehicle gets very dirty, and then I drive it into the garage.

When there's snow in the driveway, I get my shovel and throw some snow in the garage and brush it out. This makes for a great way to keep the garage floor clean.

— Leroy A., via email

Heloise's column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice.