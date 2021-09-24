I thought I had lost my mind. A couple of minutes later, someone came up to my car with my full shopping cart saying: "You look like you're looking for something. I think this might be yours." It had rolled to the bottom of the lot, past several cars! Now I park directly next to the cart corral, on the uphill side, so one side of my car is protected from any dings from other car doors, and I can easily return my cart to the corral.