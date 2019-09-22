Dear Heloise: We've decided to have a party for all of our friends and family to announce that we got married (we eloped) in Las Vegas. The problem is, I don't know how to plan for a nice party of about 50 people. Got any hints for me?

Laura T., Aspen, Colo.

Laura T.: Do as much as possible ahead of time, and start making lists. If you need help, ask a friend to pitch in, or hire a person to mingle among the guests refilling drinks and making sure the food table is always clean and well stocked.

Next, plan your menu: Make a list of everything you intend to serve, and post it on the refrigerator door. Make sure you have enough bowls and serving trays. Do you need to rent additional seating or extra tables?

You can have a deli, grocery store or catering company make up platters for you. A cheese tray, fruit tray, meat tray, etc., is always nice and can save you a lot of time. Relax and have fun.

Dear Heloise: I have my grandmother's old china, which is beautiful but has a few dark spots, I think from being stacked. Can these be removed?

Frances J., Portales, N.M.

Frances J.: Try removing the dark spots with a paste made from a little water and baking soda. In a small, circular motion, rub the spot out. If you find that’s not working, then try a poultice of baking soda and dishwashing soap. Mix together and apply to the dark area for 30 to 60 minutes.

Dear Heloise: Please reprint your Angel Biscuits recipe. It's a favorite of mine and my family's.

Martha P., Worcester, Mass.

Martha P: It’s a huge favorite of many of my readers, too! You’ll need:

1 package dry yeast

¼ cup warm water

2½ cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons sugar

½ cup shortening

1 cup buttermilk

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Grease a baking sheet. Let the yeast dissolve in the warm water and set aside. Mix all the dry ingredients together as listed. Cut the shortening into the dry mixture until it resembles coarse meal. Stir in the buttermilk and yeast mixture. Thoroughly blend the mixture. The dough can be refrigerated or kneaded lightly. (After removing the dough from the refrigerator, it should be allowed to rest at room temperature to allow it to rise.)

Roll the dough out on a floured board. Cut out the biscuits with a biscuit cutter. Place the biscuits in the prepared pan and allow the dough to rise a little before baking. Bake them for 12 to 15 minutes.

Dear Heloise: I've been a grocery store manager for more than 15 years, and I've seen thousands of plastic bags go out of our store. Now, however, we are encouraging folks to bring reusable cloth bags. Our landfills are burdened with trash that will take hundreds of years to break down. Please remind your readers that cloth bags help our planet.

Allen in Oklahoma City

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.