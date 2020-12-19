Peace does not come easy. It takes work. The peace, joy and happiness we look for starts with each of us and spills out to others. Remember, we are all part of the family of man, and even if you can’t like someone, try to love them in the spirit of mankind. Let’s learn to enjoy and celebrate the differences between us and others. Let’s learn to accept and love each other as we are and as we were taught to do over 2,000 years ago.

Dear Heloise: When entering someone's home (other than homeowners), is it polite to ask people to remove their shoes? For various reasons, a few people may not be able to put the shoes back on. Or they may have a hole in their socks or might not be wearing socks at all. What do you think about this homeowner's request? (Please don't say it is up to the homeowner.)

—Yvonne B, Kerrville, Texas

Yvonne B.: According to Architectural Digest, you may ask guests to remove their shoes. However, if you are going to request that visitors remove their shoes, you might want to have some clean socks for them to slip on if they are not comfortable in their bare feet. If it is the custom at your home to remove your shoes, then guests should comply, but warn them ahead of time. Be warned, some will grumble, but it’s your house and you make the rules.

Dear Heloise: To move my Christmas tree after it is decorated, I use furniture moving discs. I put them under the tree when I start putting it up. When I am finished decorating and need to push it up to the window, it slides on the carpet. I don't have to "pick it up" to move it. They come with carpet socks to work with wood floors too.

— Shelia M., via email

Dear Heloise: Through the years I've accumulated many documents or other small items that were meant to be kept in a safe place. When trying to access these items I couldn't remember where they were. Well, the lightbulb finally went on and I decided to designate a medium-size plastic box and label it "A Safe Place" and keep it on a shelf in a frequently used closet. Now I find it very easy to go there first when trying to retrieve an object or document of importance. Extremely important papers, insurance, deeds, etc., are in my safe-deposit box. I hope this helps one other reader.

— Rosie W., North Little Rock, Ark.

Rosie W.: That’s a great hint for my readers. It’s so easy to put something away and then not be able to find it again!

