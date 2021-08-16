Dear Heloise: I save the clear plastic sleeves that come with greeting cards. I cut one down to size and put my coronavirus vaccine card in it and taped it shut. The card is protected and can be easily updated if boosters are given.
— Jean, via email
Jean: That’s a good recycling hint too. You also can make photocopies of your card to have on hand or in case you lose or damage the card. There are also covid card protectors that you can buy.
Dear Readers: Often, we just rinse the pot out with water after we finish the coffee. But it also needs a thorough cleaning to remove oils or deposits on the sides or bottom of the pot. You should follow the directions in the booklet that comes with your pot. For most types, you can pour white household vinegar into the water well of the coffee maker and then run the pot through a cycle. After that, run plain water through it several times to rinse out the vinegar. It should be clean and ready to use again.
Vinegar is a must-have in every home! There are so many ways it can be used for cleaning, deodorizing and cooking, so I’ve put together a six-page pamphlet full of vinegar uses that you can get by visiting Heloise.com or by sending $5 and a long, self-addressed, stamped (75 cents) envelope to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. FYI: To freshen your toilet bowl, pour in full-strength vinegar. Leave in for five minutes, scrub and then flush.
Dear Heloise: The entire length of the dryer vent hose needs to be cleaned out from time to time, usually with brushes on poles or on ropes, as lint buildup will be a danger there. We took the back off our dryer and were surprised to find plenty of lint there, too. It would be great if the manufacturers put in a few more filters so we could safely maintain our appliances ourselves.
— Kay, Port Charlotte, Fla.
Kay: Good advice. Clean the dryer lint screen after or before each load. This keeps the air flowing through the dryer. A buildup of lint can cause a fire hazard. Never run your dryer when you are not at home. —
Dear Readers: Charlene Wenzel sent a picture of Bella, her adopted cat. Here’s the wonderful story:
“After picking out a cat to adopt at animal control, I was headed to the front desk with my papers for the new cat. On my way, this cat reached through the cage and grabbed my arm and pulled me toward her. I quickly put the papers back for the other cat and grabbed the papers for this cat. I named her Bella. She picked me out that day. I’ve had her for five years now. She is the best cat I’ve ever had.”
To see Bella, go to Heloise.com and click on the “Pet of the Week.”
Dear Heloise: I donate clothes and shoes to my favorite nonprofit thrift shop. I keep a bag in the bedroom to fill with donations. When I deliver them, I include a bag of plastic grocery bags. They are much appreciated. I pick up items at this store that I need, such as used sheets to use for the backs of quilts we make at church and pieces of fabric for the quilt tops. Thrift shops are a great place to buy and save a ton of money.
— Annie, via email
