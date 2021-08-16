Dear Readers: Often, we just rinse the pot out with water after we finish the coffee. But it also needs a thorough cleaning to remove oils or deposits on the sides or bottom of the pot. You should follow the directions in the booklet that comes with your pot. For most types, you can pour white household vinegar into the water well of the coffee maker and then run the pot through a cycle. After that, run plain water through it several times to rinse out the vinegar. It should be clean and ready to use again.