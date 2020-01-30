Dear Heloise: To prevent a filled pie from bubbling over onto the oven, just roll out the bottom crust a little larger than the pie plate. Pour in the desired filling mixture. Now bring the edge up over the filling/mixture, but only the edges. It's not as pretty as the crimped edge, but hey, no oven to clean!

Also, don't throw out citrus peels. I put them where the neighbor's cat goes to the bathroom. It really works. I save them by placing them in a plastic container and freezing until ready to use. No harm to the animal.

Sandy L., Barnesville, Ohio

Dear Heloise: You have a recipe for a red velvet cake that was so easy to make and tasted delicious. Would you please reprint that recipe? I've misplaced my copy, and I want to make it for Valentine's Day.

Carmela G., Brownsville, Tex.

Carmela G.: Here it is — one of my favorite cakes. You’ll need:

1 ounce red food coloring (Editor’s note: original recipe had 2 ounces)

3 tablespoons cocoa powder

½ cup solid vegetable shortening

1½ cups granulated sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

2½ cups sifted cake flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup buttermilk

1 tablespoon vinegar

1 teaspoon baking soda

Mix food coloring with cocoa and set aside. Beat shortening with sugar; add eggs one at a time, mixing after each addition. Add food coloring mixture and vanilla. Combine flour and salt. Alternately add flour mixture and buttermilk to batter, beating well. Stir in vinegar and baking soda. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 30 minutes or until done. Makes one large loaf cake or one three-layer cake.

If you like this recipe and want to treat someone special to an unusual dessert, then you’ll love my pamphlet Heloise’s Cake Recipes. To get a copy, send $3, along with a stamped (70 cents), self-addressed, long envelope, to: Heloise/Cakes, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Or you can order it online at Heloise.com. You’ll also find a couple of icing recipes for a red velvet cake and many more dessert ideas included in there.

Dear Heloise: I've found an egg slicer does several things. I can cut up olives, mushrooms, strawberries and a few other items when I need to get that job done fast.

Cecil in Bay City, Mich.

Dear Heloise: While preparing for a party at a rental cabin, I found I had nothing to slice a block of cheese. I took out a long string of unwaxed dental floss and used it to slice the cheese. It worked perfectly!

Vivian in Oregon

Dear Heloise: I've found some new ideas for a tea ball, such as placing a bay leaf in it and suspending it in soups and stews to get the flavor but not the herb. I can also use one as a scent diffuser by spraying a cotton ball with perfume and placing it inside the tea ball. Then I hang it in my car or my closet to add a nice scent to that area.

Mae V., Scottsbluff, Neb.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.