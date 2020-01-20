Dear Heloise: Nothing ruins a vacation like getting sick away from home. Here are some suggestions to help keep you healthy on your next trip:

● Get all your vaccinations updated.

● Drink only bottled water, and use it to brush your teeth.

● Wash your hands as often as you can, and bring along a hand sanitizer.

● Don't rush everywhere and tire yourself out. Relax and rest.

● If your body isn't accustomed to local dishes, be careful, or you could experience an upset tummy.

Rosa in Texas

Dear Heloise: I have an apartment that lacks a lot of storage. However, I have four cats, and they eat a lot of cat food, so I buy in bulk. Since I lack storage in my apartment, I keep the bags of cat food and kitty litter in the trunk of my car until I need them. It's simple and easy.

Paula in Washington

Dear Heloise: In my job, I travel 144 days a year, and I've learned a few things that make traveling a little easier:

1. Put all of your makeup in your travel bag after you get done with your morning routine. If you leave it sitting out, many hotel staff will clean around the items left out. Help the staff by picking up after yourself.

2. Always check behind the bathroom door. One of the most common items left behind in hotel rooms are bathrobes.

3. In a strange city, women should wear a crossbody bag, while men should put their wallet in the front pocket of their pants.

Sally in Waco, Tex.

Dear Heloise: I love your column and read it each day in the (Fredericksburg, Va.) Free Lance-Star. Here is a hint on how to get rid of fruit flies: Set out some small bowls of water mixed with a squirt of dishwashing detergent and apple-cider vinegar. This really works! They love the scent and dive in.

Connie R., Locust Grove, Va.

Dear Heloise: My husband has trouble remembering all his medications when we go to the doctor, so I lined up all his pill bottles and took a shot of them with my cellphone.

This way, the doctor can see all the meds with the dosages right on the photos on our cellphone.

Ellen Sobo, via email

Dear Heloise: It baffles us why TV programs play loud music over people speaking. It is happening on all types of programs, from religious to police programs.

We have started to turn the channel when this happens

Barb in Florida

