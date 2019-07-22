Dear Heloise: Just a brief hint: If you keep veggies in a plastic bag, be sure to puncture the bag with tiny holes first before placing it in the refrigerator. Otherwise, the vegetables will get soggy from the moisture.

Jennifer M., Gulfport, Miss.

Dear Heloise: My husband loves your Shrimp Dijon recipe. Could you reprint it?

Kelly W., Midland, Tex.

Kelly W.: I’d be happy to reprint this delicious recipe. You’ll need:

¼ cup butter or margarine

1½ pounds peeled, deveined shrimp

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

¼ cup flour

1½ cups milk

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

½ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon pepper

1 6-ounce package cream cheese, softened

Melt butter or margarine in frying pan, add shrimp and onions and saute for 3 minutes; do not brown. Sprinkle flour into the mixture while thinning the mixture with the milk, a little at a time to avoid lumping. Add mustard, nutmeg, salt and pepper, and cook for 3-5 minutes. Stir in cream cheese until blended; warm through but do not boil. Serve over rice.

This is one of my most popular recipes and is requested frequently. To get a copy of this recipe, along with several more, including Creole Roast and Barbecued Meatloaf, send for my pamphlet Heloise’s Main Dishes and More. To receive a copy, send $3, along with a stamped (70 cents), self-addressed, long envelope, to: Heloise/Main Dishes, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Or you can order it online at Heloise.com. When boiling or grilling shrimp, do not overcook. When shrimp are done, they turn pink and curl up to form a “C.” If they form an “O,” they may be overcooked.

Dear Heloise: When buying a dishwasher, there are some things to look for and a few to "look out for." Be a little leery of machines that claim to have different zones and multiple sprayers because the more complex the dishwasher, the more likely it is that something will malfunction. Check out the dishwasher's warranty, especially on dish racks. You should get five years' worth of coverage from your warranty. Be careful about off brands you never heard of.

Harold P., Omaha

Dear Readers: Carrots are one of my favorite vegetables, and you can do so much with them. Carrots have a sweet, nutty flavor, and they are also a great source of antioxidants, vitamin C, vitamin A and potassium. Research shows that a daily consumption of carrots or carrot juice helps lower cholesterol, improve vision and boost the immune system.

Dear Heloise: I hate cold coffee, so when a pot is brewing, I place my coffee mug, filled with water, in the microwave and heat it for one minute, then I pour the water out. It helps to keep the coffee warm for a little longer period of time when it's poured into a mug that's already heated.

Jenny in Texas

