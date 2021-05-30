Dear Heloise: I wanted to read an interesting story on the Internet, but advertising boxes kept popping up and even covering the story at times. Frankly, I’m sick of all the clutter for useless products I’ll never buy. I know advertising helps keep down the costs of running a website, but this looks just like greed. I hate it when I have to keep clicking to a new page to continue to read an article and new advertising keeps covering the story. Then when I go to click on “Next page,” the box moves around so I accidentally click on some product or service that I refuse to use. That’s not how you get people to buy your product. I think people should write to the manufactures of these products as a way to let them know we’re tired of these intrusive tactics.