There is no proof the virus can transmit from the dog to a person. So, never extreme clean your dog — wiping the dog with antibacterial wipes or hand sanitizer could be dangerous.

Similar protocols (procedures) should be used: Keep dogs six feet away from others when walking; avoid large gatherings of people; keep cats inside when possible. Wash your hands frequently. One difference: Do not mask your dog or cat.

Check with your veterinarian for the latest on covid and pets. The situation can change rapidly.

Dear Readers: Meet Hazel. Trent B. in San Antonio says his puppy pug, Hazel, takes a hard nap after playing hard at 5:30 a.m.! Play hard and nap hard? Sounds like the life! Is she dreaming about Santa’s visit? And, oh, that puppy breath!

Dear Readers: Shopping at the mall with a child in tow is a challenge. What are some safety hints? Let’s take a look:

● Kids should know their full name, address and phone number. If they are too young, place a note securely in a pocket of their garment.

● Never let a child go to the restroom by him- or herself, and don’t leave a child alone while you go.

● If you get separated, have a meeting place. Make sure everyone knows and understands where it is.

● Instill in the child this: The escalator is not a play ride. Check the child for untied shoes, hoodie strings, scarves, frayed jeans, etc., that could get caught in the teeth of those mechanical steps.

Get on, hold the handrail, wait quietly to ascend or descend, and carefully step off.

● Teach the child to look for a uniformed police officer or someone working at a store behind the counter. These folks can help if they get lost.

Dear Heloise: In the dry winter air, I "dry brush" my skin about once a week. I use a natural hair bristle brush and use short, upward, gentle strokes on my arms and legs. Then into the shower I go.

This can help with circulation and removing dead, flaky skin.

— Marta W. in Florida

Once a week should be plenty for dry brushing; check with your doctor.

