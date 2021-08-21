Dear Heloise: I would like to respond to your answer to the person who was concerned about her hostess not wearing gloves when mixing up the crab meat. Gloves are only sanitary if they have not been touched by unwashed hands or have not touched other unsanitary surfaces. Sometimes it is easy to forget that gloves pick up germs and spread them unless they are changed frequently and between tasks. Thanks for your helpful hints. I read them every day in my local newspaper.