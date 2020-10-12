— Mike in New Jersey

Mike in New Jersey: Such an unexpected benefit of loud music. Annoying the raccoons to get them to leave saves money and saves lives. Really good hint.

Dear Heloise: For my sister's stay in the hospital, I compiled a list of items I thought of to make her stay more comfortable: facial tissues, soft toothbrush, toothpaste, mouthwash, comb and mirror, dry shampoo, lip balm, magazines, socks, scrunchies, bag for dirty clothes, flexible straws, nail file, note pad and pen, hard candy, hand lotion and eyeglasses and case.

It's good to have a list of emergency contacts with current phone numbers, current medicines and all allergies noted.

— Rose in Florida

Dear Heloise: After a big meal, we scrape the dishes into the trash, wipe them with a paper towel and throw the paper towel away before putting the plates and serving/cooking pieces into the dishwasher.

This is a better option than rinsing in the sink, using gallons of water, risking damage to the pipes from greasy residue and slopping water all about the kitchen. The family is on board with this new plan.

— Devin in Texas

Dear Heloise: A lid from a bottle of eye makeup remover fell in the bathroom sink drain, so I thought of a way to get the cap out. I got a drinking straw and put some hot glue from a glue gun on the flat part of the straw and stuck it on the top of the cap and lifted it right out.

— Kim, Waco, Tex.

Dear Heloise: Every several weeks I clean out my closet, donate items that don't fit, toss damaged items that can't be repurposed and reorganize the closet.

I hang pants or skirts together with coordinating tops and jackets. This saves a lot of space in the closet and time in the morning. If everything is already paired together, I can look and feel more put together for the day!

— Heidi in North Carolina

Dear Heloise: Many of us have desks with a cubby for a computer tower, but no longer have a desktop computer. I didn't want to get rid of a desk with a nice workspace, so I put a slender trash can where the tower was. My whole office looks tidier.

— Gary, via email

