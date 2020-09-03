— P.M. in Texas

Readers: Be vigilant about what information you’re giving out and to whom, and only subscribe to programs from reputable companies. Most companies are operating aboveboard, but things move pretty quickly nowadays, and we have to be responsible for our own actions.

Dear Heloise: I love that newer cars have voice-activated phone calling ability. If you have to take a phone call, it makes it safer to talk while driving.

— Carly in California

Carly in California: This is a good hands-free option if you’re able to do it safely.

Dear Heloise: I like buying, selling and trading with people in online marketplaces. But I was worried about the safety factor; meeting up with someone I don't know or having a stranger come to my home.

Police substations are a safe, clean, well-lit and always-staffed place to meet up to trade. If we can't meet inside, we trade in the parking lot. There are always cameras.

— Jennifer R. in Texas

Jennifer R. in Texas: What a great idea! Meeting during the day at the police station or sheriff’s department is a very safe way to meet up.

Dear Heloise: I have always wondered why the manufacturers of paper towels have not used the paper rolls as advertising tools. They could be used as a coupon for future purchases or have a famous quote or riddle on them.

I know my wife would use up the paper towels really fast just to get to the coupon!

— Lynn S. via email

Dear Heloise: Since antibacterial wipes are expensive and are getting difficult to find during the pandemic, I have started cutting them in half or thirds and then putting them in a separate container. That way, if I just want to wipe down an item from the grocery store or the steering wheel in my car, I don't have to use a whole wipe.

— M. Ellen, via email

Dear Heloise: The grandmother who wrote to you about learning to use her computer should contact her public library. Many libraries offer free or low-cost computer training specifically for senior citizens.

— Information Maven, via email

Dear Heloise: I've found that a microfiber cloth works as well as a cat brush for removing the loose hair from my cat's coat. He loves the rubdown, too!

— Tessa in Virginia

