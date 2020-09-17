Dear Heloise: There are certain reasons rescues need fosters. One is so we have somewhere safe and normal to house the dogs, and so they can learn to be treated like family members, and to prep them for their next step — a forever family. We need someone to show care, love and compassion that the dogs may not have had before.

We need someone to help them learn to trust and have positive interaction with humans. If you think that leaving a dog isolated with only a bowl of food and water is fostering, then fostering is not for you. That is abuse and neglect.

— April, San Antonio

April: Thanks for writing in. Readers, if you have time, space and compassion, consider fostering a dog or a cat. Many times, the rescue group will provide medical care, food and other supplies. If you can’t foster, consider a monetary donation.

Dear Readers: Meet Jake! Charlene G., via email, calls him “the Perfect Pet.” He is a Cavachon - a mix of Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and Bichon Frise. Jake looks right at home on his comfy bed in the kitchen!

To see Jake and our other Pet Pals, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” To share your fuzzy, furry and funny friend, email a picture and description to: Heloise@Heloise.com.

Dear Heloise: I dislike plastic that stains red, such as cutting boards that I have cut red onions or red peppers on. Also, rubber scrapers that I've used with spaghetti sauce get stained orange as well.

I dried my pots, pans and plastic items on my sidewalk outside my door in the sunshine. Not only did the things get dry quickly, but also the red stains disappeared in a matter of about an hour or so! The sun had bleached out the stain — like brand new! Perhaps your readers can give this solar bleaching method a try!

— Doug Z., Retired USAF CMSgt, Costa Mesa, Calif.

Dear Heloise: I have noticed that several restaurants I support are hiring people to sanitize the tables and chairs between customers. My question: Should we be giving these folks who are sanitizing a cash tip?

— Nancy in Ohio

Nancy in Ohio: Great question. Usually when someone provides a service, a tip is appropriate. But be sure to ask restaurant management what their policy is.

Dear Heloise: Summertime in the South brings love bugs! The water hose and used dryer sheets will take the bugs off your car safely.

— John, via email

