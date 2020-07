Dear Heloise: I'd like you to know about puppy mill rescue organizations. They pick up and rescue hundreds of dogs and puppies from puppy mills all over the country -- dogs that are deemed no longer usable for breeding or are old or sick. They also rescue puppies that are still unsold after a few months and would otherwise be killed.

Many of these mills regularly call on dog rescues to come and get these animals before they're put down. The rescuers give these dogs and pups any treatments they need to come back to health, help them overcome their fears until they are truly adoptable and give them a new life. Many dog rescues have helped thousands of dogs and pups who would otherwise have died at the hands of puppy mills.

I know you are a friend to all critters. Please let your readers know about dog rescues.

-- Emily M., via email (Keebler and Coco Rose too!)

Emily M.: So many dogs just need a second chance! Readers, always consider rescue groups when looking for a furry and funny friend. And if you’re not able to adopt, consider a donation of dollars or supplies.



Baby hens Noodle and Pox are the Pets of the Week. (Family photo)

Dear Readers: Meet Noodle and Pox, baby hens. (Chicken) Noodle is a black star, and (Chicken) Pox is an Olive Egger. Elizabeth H. in Pittsburgh added them to her family during the quarantine. Noodle is more demure, but Pox is a wild woman, Liz says!

To see more Pets of the Week, visit Heloise.com.

Do you have a furry, fluffy, feathery and funny friend you’d like to share? Email a picture and description to: Heloise@Heloise.com.

Dear Readers: Are the kids bored and looking for a project? Here’s a fun, colorful and easy way to recycle old wax crayons. You’ll need a dedicated muffin tin or silicone mold, your old and broken crayons and a knife.

Remove the paper from the crayons. Carefully cut into small pieces (supervise children or cut them yourself).

The oven should be preheated to 250 degrees. Kiddos can then do this part: Fill each muffin cup with the crayon pieces. Do all one color, layers of colors or a wild mix of all colors!

Bake for about 15 minutes -- don’t leave the oven area; there’s a slim chance the crayons could smoke a bit ... watch closely. Allow the crayons to cool and firm up. They will be ready for drawing!

Dear Heloise: When the service at a restaurant is lacking, it is unacceptable and understandably frustrating. Sometimes, for workers in the service industry, things happen that are out of their control.

Take your concerns to a member of management. But one thing you should not do is leave a tip of, say, a dollar or just a few coins. That is more hurtful than no tip at all.

-- April in Texas

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.

2020, King Features Syndicate