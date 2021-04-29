Dear Heloise: My daughter, my granddaughter and I were planning a trip to see family a few states away, and as we were placing the infant seat in the car it dawned on me that I knew nothing about the car seat. There were so many straps and gadgets that I worried I wouldn't know what to do in case of an accident. We practiced with everything for about an hour until I felt comfortable with it. I'm so glad we did, because now I know how to remove my granddaughter in less than two minutes, should the need arise.