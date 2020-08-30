Next, scrub your shelves with hot, soapy water. After that, spray shelves and doors with an insecticide, making sure you get every crevice. Close the doors and leave the pantry and cabinets shut for at least four hours. (Overnight is better.)

AD

After doing all of the above, put everything in sealable jars before returning the food to the shelves. Also, buy smaller quantities of staples and freeze them before opening and using. This is a good habit to get into to keep weevils out of your home.

AD

Dear Heloise: I'm looking for a homemade salad dressing recipe. Do you have one?

— Loretta, via email

Loretta: I sure do! This one is great on salads or even as a marinade for chicken. You’ll need:

1 quart cider vinegar

½ ounce celery seed

⅓ ounce dried mint

⅓ ounce dried parsley

1 clove garlic

3 small onions (peeled)

3 whole cloves

1 teaspoon whole peppercorns

1 teaspoon grated nutmeg

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon brandy (optional)

AD

Salt to taste

Put all of the ingredients into a glass container and cover. Let stand for three weeks, then strain and bottle.

This easy-to-make recipe and other homemade dressings can be yours. Order at Heloise.com, or sent $3 along with a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope to Heloise/SSS, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. FYI: Spices and herbs will keep a long time if they are stored in airtight containers away from heat, moisture and light.

AD

Dear Heloise: How can I keep the skins of my baked potatoes from cracking?

—Tina in Colorado

Tina in Colorado: It’s this easy. Just rub butter or shortening over the potatoes before you bake them.

AD

Dear Heloise: I had a recipe that called for honey, but after I poured it out of the measuring cup, too much of it stuck to the glass and was very hard to get out. Any hints on this problem?

— Karen in Minnesota

Karen in Minnesota: To make syrup or honey flow faster and easier, fill your measuring cup with very hot water and let it sit for a few seconds, then pour out the water just before you pour in the honey to be measured.

Dear Heloise: How can I keep my cookies soft in my cookie jar?

— Faith in Delaware

Faith in Delaware: Just place a slice or two of fresh bread in the jar before placing your cookies inside. This should keep them soft and fresh tasting.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.