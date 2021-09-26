Dear Heloise: Now that we are isolating ourselves due to the coronavirus, many of us are buying things online and having them delivered to our homes. Of course, there is a delivery fee and a tip for the driver, which I don’t mind paying. I think that’s only fair. However, I’ve noticed how prices have risen sharply over the past 12 months. I don’t mean just a few cents here and there, but rather by a dollar or more. This is very evident at my local grocery store. Last year my weekly bill for groceries was $90. This year, it’s closer to $130 per week.