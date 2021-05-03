Dear Heloise: I use rubber gloves for most of my household cleaning. I had a special pair I used when washing dishes, but it had a small hole that allowed water inside the glove. I set the glove aside and let it dry out completely. Then I took an adhesive bandage, cut off the sticky portion on one side and put a super glue around the hole. Then I took the sticky portion of the bandage and placed it over the hole, making sure that it also rested on the super glue. After it dried, my old rubber gloves were as good as new.