— Frances Y., Alexandria, Va.
Dear Heloise: Would you put your pumpkin bread recipe in the paper again? I made it and my whole family loved it. So did I! I would truly appreciate it.
— Vickie M., Mechanicsburg, Pa.
Vickie M.: This recipe always seems to be a hit at any time of year. Here it is:
1 ⅔ cups flour
1 ¼ cups sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon salt
½ cup chopped pecans
2 eggs, slightly beaten
½ cup salad oil
1 cup canned pumpkin
Sift together the dry ingredients. Add nuts and mix well. Set aside. Combine remaining ingredients and add to dry ingredients. Mix just enough to blend. Pour into a 9-by-5-by-3-inch greased and floured loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 60 to 75 minutes.
This is an easy and quick bread to make and is a hit with the whole family. If you would like a “Heloise’s Baking Soda Hints and Recipes” pamphlet of your own, along with many additional uses for baking soda, go to Heloise.com, or send $5 along with a stamped (75 cents), self-addressed long envelope to: Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. You’ll be glad to have this handy reminder of all the things you can do with baking soda, including making pumpkin bread!
Dear Heloise: My family loves having a fresh baguette with stews, chili and soups. Unfortunately, they tend to go stale rather quickly. To freshen a baguette that's about two days old, I quickly run it under the tap water and then place in the oven at 350 to 375 degrees for about 5 or 6 minutes. It comes out warm and just as fresh as if it had come from the bakery.
— Tory A., Portland, Ore.
Dear Heloise: I ran short of oatmeal when I was making oatmeal cookies one day and decided to open a couple of packets that had a banana-nut oatmeal mix and use it to complete the needed additional oatmeal. To my surprise, the oatmeal cookies had a banana-nut flavor and were delicious. I'm sure you could use any number of flavors of instant oatmeal to add just a little extra flavor, making your cookies different and tasty.
— Mary S., Terre Haute, Ind.
Dear Heloise: When I buy butter by the stick, I always cut it up by the tablespoon or teaspoon-size squares. This saves time when I'm cooking and just makes it easier for me to measure out.
— Ann R., Cody, Wyo.
