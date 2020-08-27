Meet-and-greets along the way are risky. One dog may or may not get along with another dog. Why chance it? Keep dogs apart.

It may be hard to believe, but not everyone loves dogs. People you meet while walking your dog could have allergies; they could be afraid of dogs — there’s no telling. Dog walkers shouldn’t assume everyone is amiable to dogs.

Man’s best friends have enriched our lives in so many ways. A long walk is a win-win for you both.

Dear Readers: Michelle and Dave T. in Omaha sent a picture of their 6-month-old Morkie, Freddie, celebrating his first Fourth of July. He is friendly and playful, and he loves everyone! He even tolerates his rabbit “brother,” Mopsy.

Dear Readers: Burning microwave popcorn creates a foul odor that can linger. Let’s talk about how to get rid of it. In a microwave-safe bowl, combine 1 cup of water and ½ chopped lemon (rinds and all). Place in the microwave and heat until the water boils and creates steam (1 to 3 minutes).

Leave the bowl in the microwave for at least 15 minutes to cool — the water can get very hot. Afterward, remove the bowl and wipe the inside walls of the microwave, bottom and top. Leave the door of the microwave open for a while to allow air to circulate.

Dear Heloise: During quarantine, my girls set up an obstacle course in the backyard for the dogs. It was a fun exercise for the dogs, as they wove around buckets, jumped through a hula hoop and cooled down chasing balls on a slippery slide made from wet trash bags.

— Debra in Oklahoma

Dear Heloise: For wet mopping the floor, I bought an inexpensive bundle of washcloths at a big-box store. I wet and ring out the washcloths and then attach to the mop at the corner holes. I change washcloths as needed until I finish all my mopping. This is a cheaper alternative to expensive pads.

— Jill G.

Jill G.: You’re right; commercial refills can get pricey, and how easy it is just to throw those cloths in the wash.

