Dear Heloise: I love flavored liquid dairy coffee cream, but when the liquid has been all used up, there always remains a fair amount of clotted cream stuck to the bottom of the bottle that cannot be poured.

When this happens, I pour several spoonfuls of hot coffee into the bottle and shake it until the remaining cream has melted into the coffee. I then pour it all into the rest of the coffee in my cup. I never waste a bit of it now. Thanks for all your hints.

— Gina P., Columbus, Ohio

Dear Heloise: When a recipe calls for minced onions, do I use dried onion or a fresh one?

— Janice G., Findlay, Ohio

Janice G.: Whenever possible, always use fresh. There is a different taste, and I think you’ll like it.

Dear Heloise: I made your pumpkin bread recipe last year, and it was a big hit with my family. Since my son is coming from California to spend a few days with us, I wanted to make it again for him, but I've lost the recipe. Would you reprint it?

— Claire D., Kenner, La.

Claire D.: This is a favorite at my house too. Here’s the recipe:

Pumpkin Bread

1 ⅔ cups flour

1 ¼ cups sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon salt

2 eggs, slightly beaten

½ cup chopped pecans

½ cup salad oil

1 cup canned pumpkin

Sift together dry ingredients. Add nuts and mix well. Set aside. Combine remaining ingredients and add to dry ingredients. Mix just enough to blend. Pour into a 9-by-5-by-3-inch greased and floured loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 60 to 75 minutes.

If you like easy-to-make recipes and the many uses of baking soda, you’ll love “Heloise’s Baking Soda Hints and Recipes” pamphlet. It’s filled with uses that might be new to you. To get a copy, send $5 along with a stamped, self-addressed envelope to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.

Dear Heloise: I do a lot of Italian cooking, and I use a lot of tomato paste. When I have some tomato paste left over, I place it in a plastic bag, push the air out and place it in the freezer. When I need a little I just break off a piece and use it. No waste and no fuss.

— Dorothy B., Billings, Mont.

