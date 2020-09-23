● Use glass, ceramic and only plastic containers that are labeled for cooking in a microwave.

Always follow the manufacturer’s directions in the manual.

Dear Heloise: When I come in from my daily morning walks, I wash my cloth face mask and hands together with pleasant smelling hand soap.

When I wash my cloth face masks in the washing machine, I put them in a delicates bag.

— Mary H., Arlington, Vir.

Dear Heloise: My neighbor decided to take up bird and squirrel feeding with feeders in his front yard. Last December, I got a new car, which I parked in my driveway. Within two weeks, the squirrels had gotten to my car's wires, causing $1,600 in damage.

My dealer who did the repairs suggested putting moth balls under the hood, because squirrels don't like the smell. Bingo! It is seven months later, and no more problem. If your readers have a squirrel problem, I highly recommend moth balls.

— John in Fla.

Dear Heloise: I use my used dryer sheets to clean the filter in my clothes dryer. It picks up all the lint on the mesh and on the felt strip along the outer edge. Once cleaned, just toss the sheet.

— Vicky in Virginia

Vicky in Virginia: The dryer sheet does work well, but it may leave a residue from the softeners on your lint filter. When you notice a gunky buildup, gently scrub the screen with hot water and dishwashing soap. Rinse and let dry thoroughly before putting it back.

Dear Heloise: I read your column in The Villages Daily Sun every day. I've had great success in cleaning coffee/tea stained mugs and my drip coffee pot with salt. I just sprinkle on and rub with either a dishcloth or a scrubby.

Also, it works for cleaning and shining pots, cookie sheets, aluminum oven pans and glass oven dishes. They turn out sparkling clean.

— Helen T., The Villages, Fla.

Dear Heloise: While getting dressed one morning, I got a snag in one of the legs of my pantyhose. A lightbulb went off as I was taking them off — stretchy legs ... elastic-like. Hey, what if I cut them in 1-inch strips across the legs and cut that in half? Voilà! A pair of stretchy strips for the covid masks.

I made a couple for my husband and daughter, and they both said these were more comfortable on their ears than the elastic! The pair I cut up made enough strips for 16 masks!

— Elsie B., via email

