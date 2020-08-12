— Pat Rittscher, Webster City, Iowa

Dear Heloise: I had to write and tell you that my favorite thing to do with leftover hot dog buns is to make "Nana Dogs."

I spread mayonnaise or peanut butter on the bun and lay a whole banana in there. Anything you can do with regular loaf bread, you can do with hot dog buns.

— Peggy H., Dallas, N.C.

Dear Heloise: My neighbor said you have a recipe that you call Chinese beets, and I'm trying to entice my family to eat beets. Would you print yours for all of us beet lovers?

— Mae in Indiana

Mae in Indiana: This was a favorite of my mother’s. You’ll need:

6 cups cooked, sliced beets or 3 cans sliced beets

1 cup sugar

1 cup vinegar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

24 whole cloves (you might want to try 12 cloves if you like a milder taste)

3 tablespoons ketchup

3 tablespoons cooking oil (optional)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

A dash of salt

Drain the beets, reserving 1 ½ cups of beet liquid. Place the beets in a medium saucepan with the reserved liquid and the remainder of the ingredients. Mix well and cook for 3 minutes over medium heat or until mixture thickens. Let it cool, then store in the refrigerator.

Beets are a good source of fiber, are fat-free and low in sodium, and a cup of beets has about 2.2 grams of protein.

Dear Heloise: My daughter-in-law makes the best potato salad I've ever eaten. It has a zing to it that gives it a lively taste. Finally she told me! After preparing the potato salad, she squeezes half of a lemon over the potatoes. Delicious!

— Lauren in Louisiana

Dear Heloise: I love to bake but hate to break up clumps and lumps in my batter. Instead of pounding away at a clump, I've found that if I add my baking powder, baking soda or spices to the sugar before adding the flour to my recipe, I don't have clumps forming in the batter.

— Hazel in New Hampshire

