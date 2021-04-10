There are rules, which can vary among institutions, including: You must have an email address and have an established account with the financial institution for a period of time (usually 60 days or so). Some items are ineligible for remote deposit:

● Checks not payable in U.S. dollars

● Third-party checks

● Money orders and travelers checks

● Savings bonds

● Cash

This process works with our discussion of electronic funds transfers ... the future of banking.

P.S. Remote check deposit became law after the terrorist attacks of 2001 to prevent a disruption in banking if transportation was shut down.

Dear Heloise: What's the definition of a scam in legal terms?

— Nora W. in Washington

Nora W. in Washington: A scam, simply put, is fraud. It’s on-purpose deception, usually to extract money from someone.

And these scammers are professional and very good at this confidence game. Whether it’s a group of people striving to steal your wallet, where one person bumps into you at the grocery store to distract you and another reaches into your bag, or it’s part of the vast network of telephone and online fraud that’s out there, be aware.

Always have your guard up, and educate those who may not have experience or knowledge about this.

Dear Readers: “Purse on the floor; money out the door” is an old proverb tied into feng shui (the energy between your surroundings and you) with a pretty good message.

Money and all financial affairs should be held in high esteem and regard. Therefore, cash, credit cards, checks, etc., should be elevated and certainly not placed on the floor.

What is your favorite money-related proverb?

Dear Readers: While you should not put your handbag on the floor, you should insist the passengers in your car always ride with their feet on the floor. Feet do not belong on the dashboard when the vehicle is in motion.

In the event of a crash, that person would probably incur serious injuries. Safety first always.

Dear Heloise: I shop only from well-known and established online retailers. I've had experiences with smaller online stores (specifically from those overseas) where there have been problems, especially with sizing. Their items tend to run really small, and returns can be a big, time-consuming problem.

— Heather E. in Indiana

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.