Judy Hess: Probably not. If possible, take the picture to a photography professional to have them remove it. But if you want to try, do this first: Take a digital picture of the photo before you begin. You can then use a hair dryer to try to lift it off. Turn the hair dryer on a low setting, and hold it about five inches from the photo’s surface. You don’t want it to overheat. This should loosen the picture from the glass. Then, very slowly and very carefully, pull the corner or the side of the photo until the whole picture is taken off.