Allowing your pet to die at home will afford them a less stressful environment. He is in a familiar location with scents, smells and sights that are comforting to him.

The veterinarian will explain the procedure — ensure you have a plan in place before it is needed. Usually your pet is given a sedative so he is calm. Then the veterinarian will administer the euthanasia. You may want to hold your pet as he passes away.

AD

AD

Some at-home euthanasia doctors will provide you a memento such as a clay paw print, and you may want a lock of fur from your pet.

The doctor and his team will arrange for cremation and the return of your pet’s ashes to you.

This procedure is incredibly painful and trying, but at-home euthanasia may be a good option for you and your pet when the time comes.

Dear Heloise: Stella (gray tabby) is a rescue, and she really loves her big brother (Ricky Bobby). We love both of them.

— Ronnie W., via email

Dear Readers: To more Pet Pals, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a funny and furry friend or two? Email a picture and description to: Heloise@Heloise.com.

AD

Dear Heloise: I was at the mall this week, and I noticed the management there is taking cleaning protocols very seriously. Here are some of the measures taken:

AD

● Increased focus, frequency and intensity of cleaning.

● Face coverings are available if you don't have one with you.

● Social distancing reminders are posted on the floor, reminding you to stay six feet away from others not in your household.

● Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the mall.

● Touch-free bathroom facilities, hands-free flushing, hand-washing and entrances.

● Extra spaces made in the snack bar area.

● And what is possibly here to stay: designated curbside pickup stations.

AD

— Benjamin D. in Texas

Dear Heloise: I use a rubber squeegee on my dog to remove loose hair before washing. This saves my plumbing from all the hair, and the dog gets cleaner.

— Gary P. in Indiana

Dear Heloise: I like the little zippered bags that are approximately 2 inches by 3 inches. I keep a few in the small zippered compartment in my purse. When our children were little, they held a lost tooth until we could get it home for the tooth fairy. They also hold buttons that have come off, small eyeglass screws, earrings, etc.

You've run several suggestions for soap slivers. My mother taught me to stick the small sliver to a new bar of soap when it's wet. There's no waste this way, and it works well.

— Rita, via email

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.