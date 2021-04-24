— April P., San Antonio, Texas
Dear Heloise: We Americans waste so much water that shouldn't be tossed out. After boiling eggs, soaking a garment in a bucket or bowl or after the ice in a bucket has melted, use it to water your indoor or outdoor plants. The plants will flourish, and you'll be recycling used water.
— Penny D., Lynnwood, Wash.
Dear Heloise: My mother-in-law was here in Wilmington about a year ago, and I made your Chinese Beets recipe. Since she is legally blind, she can't make this recipe for herself, but she likes it so much that I want to make it again for her when she is here. Would you reprint this one so I can make this for her?
— Linda V., Wilmington, Del.
Linda V.: Of course I will! Here it is:
6 cups cooked, sliced beets — or 3 (16-ounce) cans of sliced beets
1 cup sugar
1 cup vinegar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
24 whole cloves (You may want to start with 12, because 24 is very strong.)
3 tablespoons ketchup
3 tablespoons cooking oil (optional)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Dash of salt
Drain the beets, reserving 1 ½ cups of the beet liquid. Place the beets in a medium saucepan with the reserved beet liquid and the remainder of the ingredients. Mix well and cook for 3 minutes over medium heat or until the mixture thickens. Let cool and store in the refrigerator. You’ll be able to vary the tanginess of this recipe by reducing the number of cloves you use.
