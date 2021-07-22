Lucy H.: Vacuum your mattress regularly, and you'll get some dust mites, but there's no way to get all of them unless you have a new mattress and a covering that completely encases the mattress. Pillows can be washed in hot water and detergent, but first read the care instructions on the pillow tag to see what the manufacturer says. Dust mites live on the dry skin cells we all shed, and there is no perfect solution to get rid of all of them.