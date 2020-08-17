Dear Heloise: Many times, people will throw out their old glasses if they are broken or if they need to get a new pair for whatever reason. Please ask your readers to stop and remember that the Lions Club International can use those glasses. They need all types of glasses, both prescription and nonprescription. Volunteers will collect, clean and catalogue the glasses, after which they are often sent to various cities and developing countries for people who cannot afford to buy glasses. Many optometrists' offices have a collection box to make donating your glasses easy. For more information go to lionsclub.org. The gift of clear sight is a wonderful and generous thing to give another person.

— Preston in Minnesota

Dear Heloise: My son came home from camp two weeks ago with athlete's foot. Athlete's foot thrives in warm, moist places such as a shower, and it's contagious. In the future, my son will wear flip-flops in the shower at camp as a way to help prevent picking up this very uncomfortable, very itchy fungus. I felt this might help others who use communal showers.

— Rose in Nebraska

Dear Heloise: In this time when we're all staying at home more, many animal shelters need people who will foster homeless cats or dogs. Most shelters are operating with a smaller than usual staff (who usually foster animals besides working at the shelter), and they need kindhearted folks who'll volunteer to love and care for a foster cat or dog. If you have the room and are willing to take in just one animal, then please contact a local shelter and help care for a sweet little pet.

— Georgia in Texas

Georgia in Texas: Thanks for the reminder that the need is greater at this time for both volunteering at shelters and fostering. Now is also a good time to consider giving a permanent home to a cat or dog in need of a family. If each of us would do our part to volunteer, foster or adopt a homeless animal, especially during these difficult days, our homes would be happier and our hearts would be lighter.

