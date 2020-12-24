Whatever your goals are, write them down and then go after them! Happy New Year, everybody!

Dear Heloise: I keep a diary on my nightstand, and at the end of each day, I write down every single thing I accomplished that day, regardless of how insignificant it may seem. At the week's end, I realize I've done a lot!

— Kathy E. in Ohio

Kathy E. in Ohio: My mother, the OG Heloise (1919-1977) would agree: No task done is insignificant. And this is a great way to kick off the new year — a resolution to be more productive! Here’s a Heloise virtual hug!

Dear Heloise: I pack the drain in my kitchen sink with baking soda, add a couple generous pours (about 2 cups) of hot white vinegar over the baking soda, and then cover the drain with a cloth for 30 minutes. Then I rinse with hot water.

— Ginny R. in Indiana

Ginny R. in Indiana: These two love to work together, and they play nice; all those bubbles and pops! Baking soda is a workhorse in the home. Nontoxic, safe, cheap and readily available, I keep boxes on hand.

I’ve compiled a collection of my favorite baking soda hints, hacks, recipes and helps into a handy pamphlet. Would you like to receive one? It’s easy. Visit Heloise.com to order, or send a long, stamped (70 cents) envelope along with $5 to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Look for large boxes of baking soda in the laundry aisle for even more savings.

Dear Heloise: My husband works outside in the freezing weather, and of course keeping his toes warm is a concern.

I buy him knee-high stockings from the lady’s department, and he layers them under his socks. A secret way to keep feet insulated! We don’t tell the guys; they’d razz him for it!

— Janie R. in North Dakota

Dear Readers: In this age of covid, our new normal, let’s look at the difference between cleaning and disinfecting, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.gov):

— Cleaning with water and detergent removes dirt and germs. The risk of spreading infection is lowered.

— Disinfecting with a household disinfectant kills germs on the surface.

Disinfecting after cleaning can help lower the risk of spreading germs.

Dear Heloise: I slide a dedicated pillowcase over each blade of my ceiling fan and then pull it off. The dust slides into the case and not onto the floor.

— Mary T. in Maine

Dear Readers: A reversible coat will usually have the tag sewn inside a pocket.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.