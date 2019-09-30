Dear Heloise: I got a call from someone saying the warranty on my car is about to expire. He wanted to sell me an "extended warranty." I was leery. What advice do you have?

Ron R. in Detroit

Ron R. in Detroit: According to the Federal Trade Commission (consumer.ftc.gov), what is called an “extended warranty” is really a service contract.

These companies reaching out to you might not have any relationship to your dealership or where you bought the vehicle from initially.

If you are thinking about a service contract, shop around. Check with vehicle manufacturers, auto dealers and independent providers.

Dear Heloise: While I was filling cans with gasoline, the nozzle slipped, and gasoline ricocheted off the outside of the can, flooding my eyes, nose and face. The gas station had a sink where I held my face under a stream of water.

These are a few things that we should always do when filling gas cans:

● No smoking!

● Turn off engine!

● Take the approved cans out of the vehicle and place on the ground to fill.

● Never hurry.

● Never lock the gasoline nozzle in the "on" position.

● Be alert, and maintain control of the nozzle.

After filling, screw lids on tight, and stabilize and secure the cans.

Carol D., Fulks Run, Va.

Dear Heloise: Here are a few things to have on hand in case of a power outage: canned foods (along with a manual can opener), matches and pillar (fat, sturdy) candles. Lay a candle on a flat mirror to reflect more light and illuminate the entire room.

A Reader, via email

Dear Heloise: Reusable shopping bags are helpful; they decrease the need for paper and plastic. However, they are unsanitary.

Hundreds of dirty bags pass through a check stand each day, spreading germs. Let's clean things up together.

Christine V., Salem, Ore.

Christine V.: How right you are! Check the label — some of these bags may be machine-washable, or you can wipe them out with an antibacterial towel.

Dear Heloise: In a recent column, you mentioned a study that stated women, on average, paid more than men for similar items. Here's my take:

Short-sleeve shirts from a discount retailer: women's are $20-$40; men's are $6.99-$10.99. Why the difference in price?

1. Buttoning on different side — who cares?

2. Better material, more standardized sizing and often pockets — men's wins.

3. Sometimes prettier — women's wins.

And don't get me started on black dress pants!

Victoria T., via email

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.