Dear Heloise: There are so many simple kitchen ideas that people don't know about, such as the following:

1. Use a spoon when you want to peel ginger. Just scrape the edge along the outside of the ginger, and it'll come off easily.

2. Got soups and stews you want to freeze? Get freezer bags in individual portion sizes, and place the stews, soups, etc., in the bags, then lay the bags flat in the freezer, stacking them on top of one another. This saves space in your freezer.

3. Got extra stock you want to save? Pour it into ice cube trays and freeze. After it's frozen solid, pop out the cubes and store in a large freezer bag, and remove only the portion size you'll need next time.

4. When slicing meat to use in a stir-fry, place it in the freezer first for about 15 minutes. It'll be much eater to slice.

Sandra in New York

Dear Heloise: I used to have a pamphlet on your vinegar suggestions and uses, but I lost it when we moved to our condo. Can I still get a copy? I loved all the clever hints that saved me time and money!

Jean in South Carolina

Jean in South Carolina: Thanks for asking! Yes, we still have the vinegar pamphlet, and to get one, send $5, along with a stamped (70 cents), self-addressed, long envelope, to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Or you can order it online at Heloise.com. Readers, in this pamphlet you’ll not only find cleaning and deodorizing hints, but also cooking hints, such as if you’re boiling potatoes, put ¼ cup vinegar in the water to prevent the pan from turning dark.

Dear Heloise: In a recent column in the Antelope Valley (Calif.) Press, I noted that your response about moist cakes did not seem to include my late wife's "secret" that, I believe, she learned from someone many years ago. Actually, it was no secret at all, as I witnessed her over the years sharing it with many others who complimented her very moist cakes and wanted to know her trick. Numerous times the ingredient was on the shopping list when I went out for our groceries. If I'm not mistaken, simply substitute the oil in a recipe with the same amount of applesauce. My wife would have loved sharing this with you.

Greg P., Lancaster, Calif.

Dear Heloise: I always wash my strawberries before I put them away in the refrigerator, but they get so mushy. Can you help?

Gina T., Sun City, Ariz.

Gina T.: Never wash strawberries before you place them in the refrigerator. Instead, store them in a colander or a woven container in the fridge so air can circulate.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.