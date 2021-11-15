Always remember, Social Security will never:
●Threaten you.
●Suspend your Social Security membership.
●Demand payment immediately.
●Require any kind of payment by cash, wire transfer or gift card.
If you receive a call, text or email that is suspicious:
1. Hang up.
2. Do not return the call, text or email if it's from an unknown source.
3. Do not give out any financial or personal information, no matter what.
4. Report all suspicious calls, text and emails to oig.ssa.gov. This is the Office of the Inspector General, where you can get even more information.
— James R., New York City
Dear Heloise: I've had my natural bristle hairbrush for about seven years and have never washed it. I know that sounds gross, but it's my favorite hairbrush, and I want to finally get it sparkling clean. I tried soaking it in a gentle liquid soap, but it had little effect. Can you help me?
— Lauren K., Springdale, Ark.
Lauren: To keep your favorite hairbrush in good order, you really need to remove the hair from it daily. Use a fine-toothed comb to get the hairs out. At least once a month, wash your brush by filling a bathroom sink with warm (not hot) water and a few drops of shampoo. Get the bristles wet (but not the entire brush if it’s wooden) for about one minute. Plastic brushes are fully immersible. Use an old toothbrush and scrub between the rows of bristles. With proper care, a hairbrush can last many years.
Dear Heloise: My mouse pad became ruined, and I had to get a couple of projects done. I searched around to find something to run my mouse over and found I had a large piece of felt from the craft store. I cut out a big square, and it worked beautifully! If it gets dirty, I can toss it out and use another piece of felt.
— Lisa T., Bend, Ore.
Dear Heloise: Years ago, I worked full time, and I kept a spotless house. I always made sure that we had clean linens and that the windows were shiny and bright. I took good care of my husband and three children. Now, my husband has passed away, and my kids are grown and gone.
I'm no longer obsessed with having a perfect home, and, in fact, I only clean one room a day. The rest of the time, I work on my hobbies (the results of which I usually sell at a craft fair). If we have a family get-together, I assign my daughters and daughter-in-law various side dishes to bring. In short, I don't do it all anymore. And I'm much happier.
— Anita G., Albuquerque
