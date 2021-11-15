Lauren: To keep your favorite hairbrush in good order, you really need to remove the hair from it daily. Use a fine-toothed comb to get the hairs out. At least once a month, wash your brush by filling a bathroom sink with warm (not hot) water and a few drops of shampoo. Get the bristles wet (but not the entire brush if it’s wooden) for about one minute. Plastic brushes are fully immersible. Use an old toothbrush and scrub between the rows of bristles. With proper care, a hairbrush can last many years.